[WATCH] Roman Reigns sends a message to The Bloodline's elder family members

Roman Reigns recently sent a message to The Bloodline's elder family members. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video of him talking about the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline faction and was previously honored on WWE television by his family elders, Afa and Sika. The rest of the faction consists of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Anoa'i family members Tamina and Simone Johnson (Ava Raine) are also signed to WWE.

Taking to Twitter, The Tribal Chief revealed that the elderly men in his family inspired him in the AAPI community.

Throughout the years, several members of the legendary Anoa'i family have been involved in WWE and professional wrestling in general.

Legendary wrestlers, including Peter Maivia, Rocky Johnson, Rikishi, Umaga, Samu, and The Rock, are all part of the Anoa'i family. Outside of WWE, the likes of Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i have taken the industry by storm.

The Bloodline could add more championships at WWE Night of Champions

At the upcoming WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, The Bloodline could add more championships to the faction, courtesy of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Reigns and Sikoa will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, challenging them for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The titles were previously held by Reigns' stablemates, The Usos.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, Jimmy and Jey lost the titles to Zayn and Owens. The Tribal Chief will aim to bring the belts back to his family, and with a win in Saudi Arabia, he will hold four different titles simultaneously.

As for Sikoa, a win could mark his first championship victory on the main roster. He previously held the NXT North American Title and defended it once on SmackDown.

