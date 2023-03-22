[WATCH] Roman Reigns spotted shouting angrily at 30-year-old WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns was seen yelling at The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa after last night's WWE RAW went off the air.

The final segment of this week's RAW saw The Tribal Chief coming face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. The two superstars traded insults and jibes at each other during the segment. At one point, Rhodes said that The Usos and Solo Sikoa will leave Reigns one day. The final moments of the segment saw Solo getting fired up and looking to attack Rhodes before Reigns talked him out of doing it.

A fan in attendance shot some interesting footage immediately after RAW went off the air. In the clip, Roman Reigns can be seen shouting at Solo Sikoa as the two superstars head backstage.

Check it out below:

How did fans react to footage of Roman Reigns yelling at Solo Sikoa?

The insane footage of Reigns and Solo from RAW received several reactions from fans on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below:

Solo Sikoa wasn't happy with what transpired on WWE RAW and took to Twitter soon after to share his reaction. Here's what he wrote:

Solo has been an integral part of The Bloodline since he joined the stable last year at Clash at the Castle. He helped Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre at the event. He has been doing quite well for himself as a member of the stable ever since.

On April 2, 2023, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief would want nothing but to leave The Show of Shows with the two belts still on his shoulders.

As for Cody's grim prediction about The Bloodline leaving Reigns somewhere down the line, only time will tell if the impossible happens.

