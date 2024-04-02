[WATCH] Roman Reigns suffers big botch on WWE RAW; awkwardly falls at ringside

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was involved in a hilarious botch on tonight's edition of RAW.

On RAW, the final segment saw The Bloodline launching a beatdown on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Rock and Reigns mercilessly beat the two babyfaces and stood tall to end the show.

During the beatdown, Roman Reigns accidentally tripped on a piece of the announce table while brawling with Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief recovered immediately after and resumed beating Rollins.

Reigns will headline his fourth consecutive WrestleMania on Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship two years ago. He is hell-bent on leaving WrestleMania XL with his hand held high.

Reigns is looking to win the tag team match on Night 1 of 'Mania. If he and The Rock win the bout, the main event of Night 2 will be contested under Bloodline rules. This would be a massive advantage for The Tribal Chief, and his chances of retaining the belt would increase tenfold.

