[WATCH] Roman Reigns walks out of press conference ahead of Night of Champions

A day before Night of Champions, Roman Reigns made his presence felt in Saudi Arabia, courtesy of the pre-show press conference.

However, things didn't turn out the way Reigns had planned, as he furiously walked out of the press conference. Reigns and The Bloodline were the first to walk out to address the crowd in Jeddah.

Shortly afterward, they were interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Zayn, who received a massive ovation from the WWE Universe, got Sikoa and Reigns' faces before The Tribal Chief decided to walk out of the press conference.

Tomorrow night at Night of Champions, Sikoa and Reigns will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Zayn and Owens won the tag team titles by beating The Usos and have already defended the titles once against the now-former champions. They will aim to put away another Bloodline duo, this time in Saudi Arabia.

When was the last time Roman Reigns held the WWE Tag Team Championships?

The last time Roman Reigns held the WWE Tag Team Championships was during his days in The Shield.

He won the titles alongside Seth Rollins, meanwhile, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), won the United States Title. This led to all three members of The Shield holding championships simultaneously.

Reigns, who will mark 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tomorrow, will have the opportunity to celebrate by winning the tag team championships. His tag team partner, Solo Sikoa, could win his first championship on the main roster. His only major accomplishment so far was winning the NXT North American Title.

Current champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are currently in their first-ever reign as the tag team champions. Earlier this year, both men were unsuccessful in their attempt to beat Reigns in singles competition.

Will Zayn and Owens finally get a win over Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes