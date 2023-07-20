[WATCH] Roman Reigns wants to have hair like 59-year-old WWE veteran

Roman Reigns was left impressed with a WWE veteran's hair in a new TikTok video.

The Tribal Chief is active on TikTok and occasionally posts backstage videos on his handle. TikTok recently banned Reigns' account before restoring it mere hours later.

Roman Reigns recently shared a BTS video on his TikTok account. In the opening moments of the video, he can be seen having a conversation with veteran WWE official Charles Robinson. Reigns told Robinson that he would give him some of his skin if he gave him some of his hair. Check out the clip below:

Roman Reigns is aware of his greatness

Fans who have listened to Reigns' recent interviews know that he is quite aware of what he has become over the past three years. Reigns is one of the greatest heels in the history of WWE and pro-wrestling. His work as the leader of The Bloodline has been universally praised by fans.

Last year, Reigns made an appearance on The Michael Kay Show. The in-ring veteran didn't hesitate to call himself the greatest of all time.

"To me, I'm not trying to get there, I believe I'm there. I believe I'm living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I'm just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I'm surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I'm the greatest of all time," said Reigns.

Reigns recently suffered a pinfall loss after 1294 days. He is determined to punish his cousin Jey Uso for turning on him and then pinning him at Money In The Bank 2023. Reigns will go to great lengths to exact revenge on Jey when the duo finally collides in the ring in a singles match.

