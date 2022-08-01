WATCH: Roman Reigns winks at Brock Lesnar after smooth mic catch; Twitter erupts

The wrestling community couldn't contain its excitement over Roman Reigns effortlessly catching a mic that Brock Lesnar threw at him at SummerSlam.
The main event of SummerSlam 2022 saw Lesnar challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The hard-fought battle received a positive response from the WWE Universe and ended with The Tribal Chief retaining his title.
Before that, fans in the stadium looked in astonishment as The Beast Incarnate came out driving a tractor to the ring. Lesnar introduced himself to the WWE Universe, after which he threw the mic toward Reigns.
In an incredibly cool visual, Reigns took a smooth catch without flinching one bit. In a nice touch, he winked at Lesnar after catching the mic. WWE also shared a video of the moment on its Twitter and Instagram handles.
The WWE Universe was all praise for The Tribal Chief over this impressive attitude before his SummerSlam outing with Brock Lesnar.
Check out some of the most notable responses to Reigns smoothly catching the mic that Lesnar threw at him:
Roman Reigns was focused on putting Brock Lesnar down for good at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns looked as calm as a cucumber during the mic incident with Brock Lesnar. The Tribal Chief was determined to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title and leave Nissan Stadium with the top prize.
After interference from The Usos, Reigns managed to defeat Lesnar in one of the biggest victories of his WWE career.
With Reigns' win over Lesnar at SummerSlam, it's safe to assume that this iconic feud has ended. WWE had promoted this match as the final encounter between Reigns and Lesnar, and it delivered beyond anyone's expectations. Reigns has now completed 700 days as Universal Champion and is mere weeks away from hitting the two-year milestone with the prestigious belt.
As for Brock Lesnar, he is being advertised for WWE Day 1, which will take place on January 1, 2023. It remains to be seen what's next for The Beast Incarnate now that his feud with Reigns is a part of the history books.
Who will dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
