WATCH: Roman Reigns winks at Brock Lesnar after smooth mic catch; Twitter erupts

The wrestling community couldn't contain its excitement over Roman Reigns effortlessly catching a mic that Brock Lesnar threw at him at SummerSlam.

The main event of SummerSlam 2022 saw Lesnar challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The hard-fought battle received a positive response from the WWE Universe and ended with The Tribal Chief retaining his title.

Before that, fans in the stadium looked in astonishment as The Beast Incarnate came out driving a tractor to the ring. Lesnar introduced himself to the WWE Universe, after which he threw the mic toward Reigns.

In an incredibly cool visual, Reigns took a smooth catch without flinching one bit. In a nice touch, he winked at Lesnar after catching the mic. WWE also shared a video of the moment on its Twitter and Instagram handles.

The WWE Universe was all praise for The Tribal Chief over this impressive attitude before his SummerSlam outing with Brock Lesnar.

Check out some of the most notable responses to Reigns smoothly catching the mic that Lesnar threw at him:

🏂’ @ShadowBandz00 @WWE @WWE RomanReigns you can tell that they had a bet if Roman could catch it or not lol @WWE @WWERomanReigns you can tell that they had a bet if Roman could catch it or not lol

Handy (Roman Reigns 700+119) @_handyred_ The way Roman Reigns catches the mic and winks up at Brock! It’s the lil things The way Roman Reigns catches the mic and winks up at Brock! It’s the lil things https://t.co/EZE5HW7feu

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps We finally have in-show footage of Roman catching the mic from Brock and giving a wink in smooth fashion.



Amazing. We finally have in-show footage of Roman catching the mic from Brock and giving a wink in smooth fashion.Amazing. https://t.co/xp017nrSmL

Wrestling Thoughts @WrestleFanMind @WrestleOps See, u all think Roman caught the mic but in reality he summoned it like Mjonir @WrestleOps See, u all think Roman caught the mic but in reality he summoned it like Mjonir

Definitely not a bot @psychodriver614 @WrestleOps I don't know if he caught that or pulled it away from Brock with the Force @WrestleOps I don't know if he caught that or pulled it away from Brock with the Force 😮

DE @DAE118895 @WrestleOps You just know they practised this more than some of the spots in the match. @WrestleOps You just know they practised this more than some of the spots in the match.

Pete @Petewrestling @WrestleOps That cheeky wink tells you there was a bet on that spot if roman could catch it @WrestleOps That cheeky wink tells you there was a bet on that spot if roman could catch it

Cruzr1872 🇳🇱 @C_McNaughton17 @wallflowerperry @WrestleOps That right there was a wink that said “I gotta stay in character but we couldn’t have done that again if we tried” @wallflowerperry @WrestleOps That right there was a wink that said “I gotta stay in character but we couldn’t have done that again if we tried” 😅

Commander fan Will @sadsportfanwill @WrestleOps Brock defintely told him backstage that he wouldn’t be able to catch it @WrestleOps Brock defintely told him backstage that he wouldn’t be able to catch it 😂

Powers @Powers__Nick @WrestleOps Curt Hennig looking down and smiling at that sequence. @WrestleOps Curt Hennig looking down and smiling at that sequence.

Roman Reigns was focused on putting Brock Lesnar down for good at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns looked as calm as a cucumber during the mic incident with Brock Lesnar. The Tribal Chief was determined to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title and leave Nissan Stadium with the top prize.

After interference from The Usos, Reigns managed to defeat Lesnar in one of the biggest victories of his WWE career.

With Reigns' win over Lesnar at SummerSlam, it's safe to assume that this iconic feud has ended. WWE had promoted this match as the final encounter between Reigns and Lesnar, and it delivered beyond anyone's expectations. Reigns has now completed 700 days as Universal Champion and is mere weeks away from hitting the two-year milestone with the prestigious belt.

As for Brock Lesnar, he is being advertised for WWE Day 1, which will take place on January 1, 2023. It remains to be seen what's next for The Beast Incarnate now that his feud with Reigns is a part of the history books.

Who will dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

