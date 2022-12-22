WATCH: Sami Zayn becomes the focus of hilarious WWE holidays video

Even Santa Claus realizes that Sami Zayn is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of WWE.

SmackDown superstar Sami Zayn was the featured star in this year's animated holiday video that the company posted this afternoon on social media. Tweeting out:

"Happy Holidays from WWE! Wishing you, the WWE Universe, joy and laughter through the New Year," the company wrote.

Below is an excerpt from the story revolving around Sami Zayn and Santa Claus:

"Twas the night before SmackDown, and right by the ring, Sami was dancing. He was doing his thing. When all of a sudden, there arose such a clatter. It was Santa in a panic. Sami asked, 'What's the matter?' Santa was stammering. He was deep in a fog. 'My reindeer can't fly. They drank bad eggnog.' 'Don't worry, Santa, this isn't the end. I'll get some help for your sleigh from my Superstar friends.' 'Thank you, Sami. Now the holidays won't turn tragic for this night. Here's holiday magic.' Sami's hair started to blow. He was in awe. He was flying fast to get people from SmackDown and RAW."

You can get the entire story by watching the video in the embedded tweet below:

WWE @WWE Happy Holidays from WWE!



Wishing you, the WWE Universe, joy and laughter through the New Year. Happy Holidays from WWE! Wishing you, the WWE Universe, joy and laughter through the New Year. https://t.co/d394gbqnG2

WWE had an additional New Years video hidden within their Christmas one

Eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe spotted a QR code on the moon near the end of the company's holiday video featuring Sami Zayn and several other RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

If you scan the QR code, you are taken to a website that offers a bonus video of the White Rabbit being run over by Brock Lesnar on his tractor, seemingly killing it before it popped back up wearing the Uncle Howdy mask.

This video was the company's way of wishing everyone a happy new year in very humorous fashion.

You can check out the hidden video in the tweet embedded below:

What do you make of the Sami Zayn Christmas video? Did you expect something like this from The Honorary Uce? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : Did you enjoy WWE's story of Sami Zayn and Santa Claus? Yes No 0 votes