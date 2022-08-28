[Watch] Sami Zayn forces Roman Reigns and The Usos to break character on WWE SmackDown 

Sami Zayn recently joined The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce", and this week on WWE SmackDown he was able to prove his loyalty to the family.

The former NXT Champion was seen in a backstage segment with Roman Reigns, where he discussed his role on last week's show after taking a Claymore to protect The Tribal Chief.

Zayn then went on a tangent and was able to make both Roman Reigns and The Usos laugh, despite the Undisputed Tag Team Champions being mad at Sami at the time.

Zayn was speaking ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre, where he claimed that he was in The Scottish Warrior's head and began acting out a goofy dance. This led to Reigns laughing directly at him whilst The Usos can be seen trying to keep a straight face in the background.

This isn't the first time a WWE Superstar has been unable to keep a straight face

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular stars in the company in recent months. Having bounced from a well-received angle with Johnny Knoxville to his current storyline with Roman Reigns, it's clear that Zayn has an incredible sense of humor, similar to R-Truth.

Truth has forced several superstars to break character both inside and outside of the ring in the past, most famously when he was in the ring with Brock Lesnar and The Beast was unable to keep a straight face.

Whilst R-Truth hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several weeks, it seems that there is a new comedian taking his place.

Zayn appears to have become a legitimate member of The Bloodline following his attack on Drew McIntyre this week, but do you think this was the best move for Sami? Have your say in the comments section below.

