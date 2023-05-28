[WATCH] Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens discuss The Bloodline implosion backstage

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn survived The Bloodline at the Night of Champions PLE. One of the biggest outcomes of the PLE in Saudi Arabia was the implosion of Roman Reigns' faction. WWE posted a short clip of the Tag Team Champions discussing the collapse of one of the most dominant factions in recent times.

In the final match of the Night of Champions PLE, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defended their Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo. During the match, things looked bleak for the reigning Champions when The Usos made an appearance.

The Usos planned to take the fight to Owens and Zayn but messed up when they accidentally Super Kicked Solo. Roman Reigns didn't like what he saw and threatened his cousins. Jimmy Uso had enough of the Tribal Chief's attitude and decided to Super Kick him.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens quickly capitalized on the collapse of The Bloodline to pin Solo and retain their Tag Team Championships. WWE posted a short clip of the Tag Team Champions discussing what everyone around the world witnessed. Sami Zayn can be seen going on about how it finally happened, while Kevin Owens, on the other hand, didn't have anything left to say about The Bloodline.

How did Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens deepen the cracks in The Bloodline?

Kevin Owens has been feuding with The Bloodline for over a year, while Sami Zayn turned on his previous teammates earlier this year. The two Canadians have contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but were unable to get the job done.

At WrestleMania 39, the duo beat The Usos to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The situation for The Usos became worse when they were unable to regain the Titles at WWE Backlash. Roman Reigns didn't take kindly to his cousins' loss and decided to contest for the titles himself along with Solo at Night of Champions.

On the episode of WWE SmackDown before the PLE, The Usos interrupted Paul Heyman's introduction of the Tribal Chief to confront Owens and Zayn. During the confrontation, Jimmy Uso called himself The Tribal Chief, leading to an irate Reigns making his way down the ring to set the record straight.

What do you think is next for The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

