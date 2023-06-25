[Watch] Sami Zayn shows off his dance moves during high-profile match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn lit up the ring this weekend when he busted out some dance moves during a title match.

WWE held a live event this weekend in Monroe, Louisiana. The show was stacked with top superstars from both brands. The match card featured Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Pretty Deadly. Other superstars included Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, The Brawling Brutes, and many more.

In a recent clip shared by a fan from the show, Sami Zayn is in the ring with Montez Ford of the Street Profits. With the crowd strongly behind him, Sami busted out some moves. In fact, the beloved superstar chest-bumped Ford to end the dance routine.

Sami Zayn with the moves, I guess you can say he's feeling UCEY TONIGHT. #WWEMonroe

The fan claimed that Zayn was in fact channeling his inner "Ucey" during the match to entertain the fans attending the event.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated four other tag teams at the WWE Live Event

The Undisputed Tag Team Championships were on the line as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended the titles against Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, and Sheamus & Butch of the Brawling Brutes.

All four tandems put on a thrilling show during the main event. The duo of KO and Sami managed to hold on to the titles and came out as victors from the contest.

#WWEMonroe @SamiZayn I officially drop my grudge with you for not fist bumping me back at a show in April

The win will go a long way in bolstering the confidence of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions as they are set to defend their titles against Pretty Deadly next week on SmackDown. The show will also feature Asuka and Charlotte Flair duking it out for the WWE Women's Championship, Logan Paul on the Grayson Waller Effect, and the return of Roman Reigns.

The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince earned the title shot after they outlasted five other teams in a Gauntlet Match last week on the blue brand.

Do you think Sami and Kevin will retain the titles and Pretty Deadly? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

