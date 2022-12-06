Watch: Sasha Banks gets physical in behind the scenes look at her first film

Indefinitely suspended WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently wrapped up her first feature film and some behind-the-scenes footage has been shared.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16th edition of RAW. The two were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were booked against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey's opponent for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Instead of competing against each other, the former champs left their titles on John Laurinaitis' desk and exited the arena. The two have not appeared on RAW or SmackDown since the walkout.

A Twitter user posted a short clip of The Boss' new movie. In the clip, Sasha can be seen launching a man over a table and chasing after him.

( tomdenucci) Behind the scenes of Mercedes on set of her upcoming movie project!tomdenucci) Behind the scenes of Mercedes on set of her upcoming movie project! 🔪 🔥(🎥 tomdenucci) https://t.co/Dq0GiIitzW

Sasha Banks appears at Boston Celtics NBA game

WWE Survivor Series WarGames took place at the TD Garden in Boston last weekend.

Many fans were hoping to see The Boss return at the premium live event as it was in her hometown, but that was not the case. Bianca Belair was in search of a final superstar to join her squad and it was revealed to be Becky Lynch on the SmackDown before Survivor Series.

The Man was the difference maker in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series and led Bianca's team to victory. While Banks wasn't at the TD Garden for Survivor Series, she made her way to the venue a few days later to watch the Boston Celtics defeat the Miami Heat.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game 🔥 https://t.co/zrEPc7fzgd

Sasha recently teased fans ahead of Crown Jewel and claimed that the date she was waiting for was coming up. Time will tell if The Boss returns to the company or continues to pursue her other interests.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

