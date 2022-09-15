Watch: Sasha Banks involved in wrestling exchange with popular internet personality

Sasha Banks was recently spotted engaging in a brief wrestling exchange with internet personality Dan Rue, also known as DancingDan.

Banks, alongside her long-term tag team partner Naomi, walked out of WWE a few months ago. The two women seem to be enjoying life outside of the professional wrestling industry, despite reports suggesting that they might return to the company soon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Banks shared a couple of IG stories where she was seen executing a headlock on Dan.

Check out Banks' brief exchange with Dan below:

Banks and Naomi are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. After their reported walkout in May earlier this year, the titles were vacated.

After Triple H's takeover of the creative team, WWE crowned the new women's tag team champions in the form of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, following a tournament that was held for the vacated championship.

However, on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the duo dropped the titles to Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Members of the WWE Universe have called for a huge showdown between the newly crowned tag champions and the former champions.

Sasha Banks recently discussed her project outside of WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently took part in New York Fashion Week. While the two women haven't stepped foot in a professional wrestling ring in months, they seem quite busy with their careers in other industries.

The Boss herself opened up about her passion for modeling. Speaking in a recent interview with Page Six, she claimed that her first runway experience felt similar to her wrestling match. She said:

"It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again! I’m back to being the new girl. It felt like everyone was like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s taking my spot?’ But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing” said Sasha Banks, “Because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space."

It now remains to be seen if Banks and Naomi will return to WWE under Triple H's regime or not.

