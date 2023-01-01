Watch: Sasha Banks parties in India with former WWE Superstars on New Year's Eve

Suspended WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was recently spotted in India along with former stars Kalisto (Samuray del Sol) and Gurv Sihra (aka Sunil Singh of the Singh Brothers).

Banks was suspended from the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022 after she and Naomi walked out of the company during a taping of RAW. The duo was also stripped of their Women's Tag Team titles and has been out of action ever since.

The Boss has even changed all her social media handles to her real name, Mercedes Varnado, and is reportedly done with WWE. She is slated to be present at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on January 4, 2023, in Japan, with rumors suggesting that she could also make her AEW debut soon.

While Banks has stayed off the wrestling radar since the infamous incident, she has been spotted multiple times at non-wrestling venues. She recently posted a series of videos on her Instagram story where she can be seen enjoying New Year's Eve in India along with former WWE Superstars Kalisto and Sunil Singh.

WWE legend recently expressed her desire to face Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of the current generation. She has been on a meteoric rise, signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2012, and is widely popular outside the wrestling world.

Since walking out of WWE in May 2022, Banks has been busy with non-wrestling ventures, including walking the red carpet. She and Naomi were also present at She-Hulk's premiere in August.

While many expected the Boss and the Glow to return to their old hunting ground after a change in the company's hierarchy, that has not been the case.

Nonetheless, Sasha Banks remains one of the best female wrestlers on the planet and is many stars' dream opponent. During a recent episode of GAW TV, Mickie James stated that she would love to face Sasha Banks while replying to a fan.

"I'd like to kick Sasha's a** one good time Luke," she wrote.

Fans are eagerly waiting for The Boss to make her in-ring return. However, it is still unclear which wrestling promotion Banks will choose to end her hiatus. She was recently spotted in Mexico, where she spent some time honing her wrestling skills.

