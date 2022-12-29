6-time WWE Women's Champion wants to "kick Sasha [Banks'] a**"

WWE legend Mickie James recently disclosed that she would love to go head-to-head against Sasha Banks.

James had two runs in the Stamford-based company. Her first stint lasted about seven years before the company released her from her contract in 2010. In 2016, the 43-year-old returned to WWE. During her second tenure, the 6-time Women's Champion shared the locker room with several female stars, including Banks.

Although the two ladies shared the ring several times in 2017 and 2018, they never had a one-on-one match. During the latest episode of GAW TV, a fan stated in the chat that "Mickie vs. anybody is pure gold." The legend responded to his message, revealing that she would love to face Sasha Banks.

"I'd like to kick Sasha's a** one good time Luke," she wrote.

WWE allegedly made a major error as Sasha Banks was advertised at a live event. Check out the details here.

Sasha Banks is reportedly done with WWE

In 2012, Sasha Banks signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent about a decade as a regular competitor, during which she became a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. However, she and her former tag team partner Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May. The Boss has since been absent from in-ring action.

According to recent reports, Banks is done with WWE. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is also rumored to appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January. While some rumors have linked her to joining AEW, Hall of Famer Booker T believes it would not be the best move for The Boss.

"Do I think she would do well in AEW? I think she would overshadow anything that's going on in AEW from the women's side more than anything. I mean it's not anybody over there other than Britt Baker that I think she really that match's up with her from a star power prespective, that's just me. That's just my personal opinion. I could be wrong."

The Hall of Famer added:

"I don't know in Japan she's gonna have a whole lot of competition as far as going out and seeing how tough, you know what I mean, how good she really is because those women, as well as the men, in Japan take this business more serious more so than most," he said on his Hall of Fame podcast. [47:45 - 48:23]

Sasha Banks teased a new chapter after WWE. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes