WWE legend says Sasha Banks shouldn't join AEW for one reason

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on the possibility of Sasha Banks joining AEW.

After signing with the Stamford-based company in 2012, The Boss spent nearly a decade as a regular competitor in WWE. During her ten-year run, the 30-year-old held several titles, including the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. However, she and her former tag team partner Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW last May. Recent reports have suggested that Banks is now no longer with WWE.

While speculations have surrounded the former RAW Women's Champion's future over the past few months, a recent report suggested that Banks could be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Meanwhile, many AEW fans have expressed their desire to see The Boss join the promotion.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why it's better for Banks to wrestle in Japan than in AEW.

"Putting Sasha Banks over by saying, 'yeah I think she would do well over there [Japan],' I don't think that's something that I would retract or anything like that. Do I think she would do well in AEW? I think she would overshadow anything that's going on in AEW from the women's side more than anything. I mean it's not anybody over there other than Britt Baker that I think she really that match's up with her from a star power prespective, that's just me. That's just my personal opinion. I could be wrong," he said. [47:32 - 47:59]

The Hall of Famer pointed out that the former RAW Women's Champion would have more competition in Japan.

"But I don know in Japan she's gonna have a whole lot of competition as far as going out and seeing how tough, you know what I mean, how good she really is because those women, as well as the men, in Japan take this business more serious more so than most," he added. [48:00 - 48:23]

Could Sasha Banks become the newest former WWE woman to join AEW?

Several former WWE women have joined AEW over the past few months, including Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Athena. Tony Khan's promotion also recently signed former WWE host and presenter Renee Paquette and former Divas Champion Saraya (aka Paige).

While several AEW fans now want to see Sasha Banks join that list, wrestling veteran Konnan recently expressed his doubts that The Boss would make a difference in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Dude they brought in Adam Cole, they brought in CM Punk, they brought in so many people and they've dropped the ball on all of them I can't see her [Sasha Banks] making a big difference," Konnan said on Keepin' It 100. [2:27 - 2:36]

