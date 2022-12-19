Why did WWE refuse to pay Sasha Banks as much as Charlotte Flair?

Sasha Banks' problems continue to plague WWE's thoughts today. Her exit from the company earlier this year was a major concern back then. With her still not returning, no one knows if they have seen the last of her or not.

Banks walked out of WWE with tag team partner Naomi, citing creative differences over the Women's Tag Team Championship. In the time she has been away, the whole regime has undergone a change with Triple H taking over as Head of Creative. He may value her if she returns, which is more than what anyone can say regarding WWE.

According to reports, The Boss wanted a contract that was as lucrative as those of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. She is unanimously seen by fans as their equal, but WWE reportedly didn't share that opinion. The company turned down her demand for a salary similar to Flair and Lynch, stating that she wasn't as big a star as them.

"She was said to be seeking a number along the levels of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and those internally have said she wasn’t offered numbers close to that." [H/T Givemesport]

Given how talented Sasha Banks is, it is a shame to see her cast aside for financial reasons. Hopefully, the two parties can come to an agreement and give us plenty of great moments in the future.

Dutch Mantell's damning verdict on Sasha Banks

A lot of fans are in Sasha Banks' corner when it comes to her feud with WWE. However, there are some who don't approve of her actions. One of them is wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, who wasn't impressed with what she did before and after leaving.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda, Mantell suggested that there wasn't anything else WWE could do with Sasha Banks on TV, and the decision to release her might not backfire in the long run.

"So, I don't think, Sasha, how long has she been there? Ten years? Every performer and, every footballer, every basketball player has a shelf life. You put it on the shelf; you can almost look at that expiration date, especially on a can of beans. Instead, it's a wrestler sitting there. And WWE, if they use them right, they've got eight years, five to then, and she is at the end of it."

One can only wait and see what happens from here on out. We would love to see The Boss back in a WWE ring, but we won't be holding our breath.

