[Watch] Sasha Banks takes on Kevin Hart in lightsaber battle

The Boss battles Kevin Hart with a lightsaber.
Modified May 17, 2022 03:35 AM IST
News

When Sasha Banks wields a lightsaber, not even Kevin Hart is safe.

Kevin Hart's new season of "Cold As Balls: presented by Old Spice" kicks off on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. EST. One of the celebrities featured this season is one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Legit Boss Sasha Banks.

The series has featured other WWE Superstars in years past, such as The Undertaker and The Bella Twins. The Boss being a guest in the upcoming season shouldn't be seen as a surprise.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, the video below shows Banks and Hart engaging in a lightsaber battle. This is an appropriate challenge due to Banks' portrayal of the character Koska Reeves in the Star Wars series "The Mandalorian".

youtube-cover

Can Sasha Banks and Naomi help revitalize women's tag team wrestling in WWE?

When the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were introduced back in 2018, there were plenty of tag teams in a very deep division. A majority of the WWE Universe was very excited about the possibilities.

The titles were decided in a Women's Elimination Chamber match in 2019, which saw The Boss and Hug Connection become the first-ever holders of the championships. At the time, the titles were allowed to travel not only across RAW and SmackDown, but NXT as well.

Since then, NXT has established its own set of Women's Tag Titles, and a significant number of the tag teams WWE had at the time have broken up or left the company.

I’ll be watching 🔥🌟 #WWENXT https://t.co/NfY7He2V79

Sasha Banks and Naomi captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38. This was Banks' first-ever win at the Showcase of the Immortals, and clearly the victory meant something to her.

Since winning the titles, Banks and Naomi have put great effort into trying to make the championships important once again in hopes of building the division back to its former glory.

Will this reign result in WWE taking a renewed interest in the women's tag team division? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on The Legit Boss having a lightsaber battle with Kevin Hart? Are you excited to see the full episode when it releases later this month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

