[WATCH] Scarlett seemingly teases betraying Karrion Kross at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:46 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Scarlett appeared to tease betraying Karrion Kross in a very interesting moment at WWE SummerSlam 2025. It could have been interpreted in one of two different ways.

At SummerSlam night one, Karrion Kross had one of the biggest matches of his entire career as he faced Sami Zayn in a "high stakes" match. The stakes were that if Kross won, then Sami Zayn would have to admit that Kross was right the entire time, and the reverse would be true if Sami Zayn won.

In the climax of the match, Scarlett seemingly teased betraying Karrion Kross when she handed Sami Zayn the steel pipe to attack her partner with. However, Sami Zayn would end up rejecting the pipe instead.

Again, this could be interpreted in one of two ways. While it teased a betrayal, it was also a move to try to lure Sami Zayn to the dark side. Kross' character has been an example of someone who doesn't seem to mind losing as long as it comes at a satisfactory price.

This time, the price was Sami Zayn turning to the dark side, but that's not what happened.

It looks like Sami Zayn can move on to different things on RAW now.

