[Watch] Security snatches insulting Sasha Banks sign from a fan on WWE RAW

WWE confiscated a disrespectful Sasha Banks fan sign on the latest edition of RAW.

On tonight's RAW, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka won a Six-Woman Tag Team match, and Belair cut a promo soon after. Asuka also chimed in, asking if Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are ready for them. The two teams are all set to collide at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle event.

During the segment, fans noticed that a WWE personnel jumped the barricade and snatched a fan sign that was insulting to Sasha Banks. The sign stated the following: "We want Naomi not Botcha Banks."

Check out the video of WWE personnel jumping the barricade and snatching the sign away from the fan.

You can also check out the picture of the fan sign below:

This is so funny to me, the negative Sasha Banks sign in the background, the producer running to snatch the sign and Bianca saying damage control at the same time. Like the coincidence This is so funny to me, the negative Sasha Banks sign in the background, the producer running to snatch the sign and Bianca saying damage control at the same time. Like the coincidence 😭😭. #WWERaw https://t.co/dpgN2Jp49t

How did WWE fans react to the security personnel taking away the insulting Sasha Banks sign?

Sasha Banks is one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars. She boasts a massive fan following across all the major social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

Fans weren't happy one bit over the disrespectful sign, and reacted accordingly on Twitter:

#WWERaw Apparently the security guard that jumped the barricade behind the judgement day promo was confiscated a sasha banks sign from this guy Apparently the security guard that jumped the barricade behind the judgement day promo was confiscated a sasha banks sign from this guy#WWERaw https://t.co/O2jfUZXNkQ

Horror Queen @Wynttxrr @LegoJonah @sammy603 There was literally a white man front row on raw with a hateful Sasha banks sign and it got snatched on TV. I’m not finna sit up and explain sht that’s been happening for years. Goodnight @LegoJonah @sammy603 There was literally a white man front row on raw with a hateful Sasha banks sign and it got snatched on TV. I’m not finna sit up and explain sht that’s been happening for years. Goodnight

🇦🇺PatrickBallantine95🇦🇺 @PBallantine95 People having signs that insult Sasha Banks need to go get a life



🙄 People having signs that insult Sasha Banks need to go get a life 🙄

#WWERaw Not the security guy leaping to get that rude Sasha Banks sign of TV. We love to see it. Not the security guy leaping to get that rude Sasha Banks sign of TV. We love to see it.#WWERaw https://t.co/XFaacvmrj2

#WWERaw Security took away a Sasha banks signs like be Jackie Chan 🤣🤣🤣 Security took away a Sasha banks signs like be Jackie Chan 🤣🤣🤣#WWERaw

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE RAW earlier this year, along with her tag team partner Naomi. This was back when Vince McMahon was the CEO of WWE. A lot has changed over the past few months, and Triple H is now the head of creative in WWE.

For a while now, rumors have been running rampant in regards to a possible Banks-Naomi return to WWE. The latest report stated that the duo was backstage during tonight's edition of RAW.

WWE is set to present Clash At The Castle on September 3, which is being dubbed by many as one of the biggest events of the year. It remains to be seen if Banks and Naomi will finally make their return to WWE at the UK event.

What are your thoughts on WWE confiscating the disrespectful fan sign on RAW?

