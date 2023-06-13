[WATCH] Seth Rollins breaks character on RAW as top heel challenges him for the title at MITB 2023

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is immensely over with WWE fans, and they seemingly forced him to break character on RAW this week.

The Architect stood across from Finn Balor on the red show as the latter attempted to cut a promo over a seven-year-old incident that altered his career trajectory. However, Balor could barely get a sentence out during the segment as the crowd kept singing Rollins' tune.

The Judgment Day member looked desperate to confront the champion on RAW, but WWE fans in the live audience hijacked the segment. While Balor's repeated attempts at speaking his mind were met with louder singing from the crowd, Rollins was caught breaking character.

The Architect was spotted smiling as fans refused to let Balor continue with his promo despite him yelling, "This is serious" repeatedly. Rollins ended up laughing but immediately took control of his facial expressions, forcing himself to narrow the smile.

You can watch the video of Seth Rollins breaking character on RAW:

Once Balor was done airing his grievances, the world champion hit back by saying that The Prince got bitter after the shoulder injury that forced him to relinquish the Universal Championship, whereas Rollins got better in the meantime.

Seth Rollins set to defend World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023

Finn Balor might not have had the upper hand in the latest promo segment, but he secured a title match against Rollins. He will challenge The Architect for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank next month.

Balor accused Rollins of stalling his momentum by injuring him in their title match in 2016 and promised he would return the favor. The Architect said he had been waiting for this version of Balor for the last seven years.

The champion also asserted that a bitter Balor had no shot at beating him for the title. However, the Balor who defeated Seth Rollins with 'one arm hanging out of his body' to become the Universal Champion was a threat. Fans are excited to see this title feud unfold on RAW as we inch closer to Money in the Bank.

