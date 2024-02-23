[Watch] Seth Rollins fires shots at The Rock during WWE Elimination Chamber: Press Event

Seth Rollins fired a couple of shots at The Rock during the WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to take place on February 24 in Perth, Australia, and will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches - the men's and women's contests.

The men's Elimination Chamber match will feature six WWE Superstars, all competing for the chance to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

While Rollins is not competing at the Elimination Chamber, he is going to feature in the show and will be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect along with Cody Rhodes.

Tonight, on the WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event, Seth Rollins came out to address the crowd. While he was talking about Roman Reigns and The Rock, the fans started chanting, "Rocky sucks," and Rollins acknowledged that The Rock does suck.

"He [The Rock] sure does suck"

Check out his segment here:

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

