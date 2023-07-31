[WATCH] Seth Rollins furious after WWE fan calls him a "fake-a** champion"

Seth Rollins wasn't happy after a disrespectful fan called him a fake-a** champion at a live event.

WWE presented a house show from Miami tonight and the card featured World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary cut a brief promo after the show and was interrupted by a fan calling him a fake-a** champion.

Rollins didn't appreciate the fan's disrespectful demeanor and decided to call him out on it. He pointed at the fan and had the following to say:

"Got one guy over here. That guy. That guy right there called me a fake-a** champion. I'm here in your city, sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood. I'm far from a fake-a** champion. I'm a fighting champion because you guys deserve... [mic cuts off] you deserve the visionary. You deserve the world champion, Seth... [1:39-2:55]

Seth Rollins is the top champion on the RAW brand

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight title by beating AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions. He has been champion since then and has defended his title against some big names over the past two months, including Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and The Miz.

Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight title against his arch-rival Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023. Back in 2016, the two top stars met at WWE SummerSlam with Balor defeating Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. Balor had to relinquish the title soon after, due to an injury that he suffered during the match. It remains to be seen if history repeats itself at this year's SummerSlam and Balor puts Rollins down this time around as well.

Balor is currently a member of The Judgment Day, RAW's top heel faction. It's likely that he will receive help from his Judgment Day cohorts when he faces Rollins at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Share your reactions to Rollins calling out a disrespectful fan!