[WATCH] Seth Rollins hits top champion with trash can after brutally roasting him at latest WWE live event

Seth Rollins competed in a title match at the latest WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Rockford, Illinois.

The Architect challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the main event. Although the champion emerged victorious, Rollins stole the show with his hilarious antics throughout the match.

Rollins first took it upon himself to introduce Austin Theory ahead of the bout. He personalized the announcement and added repeated insults to embarrass the champion. Rollins took the microphone and said:

"And his opponent, hailing from 'You S*ck' USA, Weighing in at two hundred and 'You S*ck' pounds, he's... for now... the United States Champion, Austin 'You S*ck' Theory!"

Later in the match, Rollins and Theory brawled across the arena. The Architect stopped to grab himself quick snacks before chasing a disoriented Theory. Rollins then kicked up a trash can and threw it at the champion with full force, causing the latter to fall flat on the floor after the impact.

Here's the full video of the hilarious spot:

This isn't Seth Rollins' first use of a trash can to attack Austin Theory. The two superstars were involved in a bitter rivalry on RAW for months. Recently, Rollins also teamed up with Johnny Gargano to brutalize Theory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Seth Rollins set to feud with Logan Paul on WWE RAW

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj . @LoganPaul RETURNS, HITS A BUCKSHOT LARIAT AND THEN A CURB STOMP ON SETH ROLLINS. 🚨 .@LoganPaul RETURNS, HITS A BUCKSHOT LARIAT AND THEN A CURB STOMP ON SETH ROLLINS. 🚨 https://t.co/DVsdspqZX9

The Architect has been vocal about his dislike towards Logan Paul. He believes the YouTube star only uses WWE to increase his popularity and doesn't care about wrestling. Although Paul has had an impressive in-ring showing in his last two matches, Rollins is far from impressed.

Unfortunately, The Visionary's words came back to haunt him when Logan Paul cost him a potential title win in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Seth Rollins is expected to engage in a dramatic feud with The Maverick on WWE RAW as we inch closer to WrestleMania 39.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes