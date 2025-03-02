[WATCH] Seth Rollins' immediate reaction after crushing CM Punk's dream at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Seth Rollins crushed CM Punk's dreams at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in a devastating fashion. Later, a clip went viral where The Visionary berated The Second City Saint even as he was passed out in the middle of the ring.

After defeating Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW, CM Punk earned his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber. However, Seth Rollins wasn't okay with it and wanted to get one up on The Second City Saint for ruining his moment at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

During the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last night, both CM Punk and John Cena hit their finishers on Seth Rollins, and Punk eliminated Rollins from the match. This infuriated The Visionary, who stomped The Straight Edge Star outside the mat, which allowed The Cenation Leader to lock Punk in an STF, following which Punk passed out and lost his chance to main event The Show of Shows.

Recently, a clip went viral from the event where Seth Rollins was seen screaming at CM Punk to die after The Visionary crushed The Second City Saint's dream of headlining WrestleMania 41. In the end, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

What's next for Seth Rollins and CM Punk following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins and CM Punk had their first one-on-one match in years when they headlined Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut. In the end, Punk scored a definitive win against Rollins and shifted his focus towards WrestleMania 41.

However, The Visionary wasn't done with The Voice of the Voiceless and made it his mission to make sure that CM Punk wouldn't headline WrestleMania 41. Later, the two met in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, and Punk eliminated Rollins and Roman Reigns simultaneously at the over-the-top-rope bout.

In retaliation, Rollins attacked Reigns outside the ring, and the Original Tribal Chief was written off television. Last month, The Visionary defeated Finn Balor, and The Second City Saint defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match respectively at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

After the recent events, it's clear that CM Punk and Seth Rollins will continue their feud and could go on to have a match at WrestleMania 41.

It'll be interesting to see how Roman Reigns fits into the picture heading to Las Vegas.

