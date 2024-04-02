[WATCH] Seth Rollins makes a major Shield reference while confronting The Bloodline on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins confronted The Bloodline during the opening segment of the show.

Rollins is a former member of The Shield. He was a part of the faction with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley). During RAW, The Visionary referenced his former faction, courtesy of his entrance.

During Reigns' promo, he and the rest of The Bloodline were interrupted by Rollins, who made his way into the arena from the crowd, in typical Shield fashion. Michael Cole noted the reference in the commentary booth.

Watch Rollins' entrance on RAW:

During their time in The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns won the WWE Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose held the United States Championship.

In 2014, Rollins betrayed The Shield when he hit Reigns with a steel chair shot to the back before destroying Ambrose. He eventually joined forces with The Authority and won the WWE Championship.

Fast forward to 2024, Seth Rollins and Reigns are set to cross paths in the main event of WrestleMania on Night 1. Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to face Reigns and The Rock.

A victory for The Bloodline would force The American Nightmare to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship under the "Bloodline Rules."

