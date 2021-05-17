Seth Rollins has a message for fans after WrestleMania Backlash

Seth Rollins sent a message to the WWE Universe following the events of WrestleMania Backlash.

The final moments of the Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Cesaro saw "The Tribal Chief" locking in a Guillotine submission on his opponent. Cesaro finally passed out in the hold, so the referee called for the bell.

Jey Uso began beating Cesaro up moments later, after he got the nod from Reigns. Seth Rollins' music hit to a loud pop, and the former Universal Champion came to the ring. Rollins had a brief staredown with Reigns before he attacked Cesaro.

Rollins finished off his brutal attack with a Curb Stomp on Cesaro, and he stood tall as the show went off the air. Rollins has now posted a few tweets after his dastardly attack on Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash. In fact, Rollins had a message for the WWE Universe in his second tweet. Check it out below:

"Hahaha, what an incredible event," said Rollins. "WWE WrestleMania Backlash you guys! Incredible, top to bottom, just off the charts. Amazing performances all around. What an ending to the show. I want to thank you guys for all your support, all your love. I'm okay, I had a lot of people tweet me asking me if I was alright. I am fine. Things are looking up guys, thank you all for your support. I love you so much, I will see you on Friday. Friday Night SmackDown, gonna be a big night at the ThunderDome.

THANK YOU ALL FOR EMBRACING MY VISION FOR A BETTER @WWE! #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/8u2EQ9wnco — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 17, 2021

Seth Rollins is not done with Cesaro

Cesaro and Seth Rollins in WWE

Seth Rollins kicked off a feud with Cesaro on the road to WrestleMania 37, and the WWE Universe was excited to see these two incredible athletes go at it in the ring. At the time, here's what Rollins had to say about his WrestleMania match against Cesaro:

"Obviously, I’ve had some opportunities he hasn’t had so this match is an interesting opportunity," said Rollins. "Looking back at his past WrestleManias, they haven’t always been his favorite. This is his first singles match at WrestleMania. I know it means a lot to him. Having this match is something he’s proud of and going to make the most of. I am really looking forward to creating something special."

#Wrestlemania Swing is in the air... whatever it takes pic.twitter.com/Q6t7sQVo5R — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 3, 2021

In a remarkable match, Cesaro came out on top at The Show of Shows. He scored another pinfall victory over Seth Rollins on the May 7, 2021 edition of SmackDown, and many fans felt that this win was the conclusion of the heated rivalry.

But Seth Rollins' attack on Cesaro tonight has made it clear as day that he isn't done with the Swiss Cyborg. Surely, these two are bound to collide again in the near future.