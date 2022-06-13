Watch: Seth Rollins reacts to Cody Rhodes fan threatening to beat him up

Seth Rollins had a hilarious altercation with a couple of Cody Rhodes fans at a recent WWE live event.

WWE's latest Saturday Night's Main Event show emanated from Cape Girardeau. The card featured a singles match between Seth Rollins and Riddle.

While Rollins was entering the ring for his match, he noticed two Cody Rhodes fans and taunted them. During the match, Rollins approached the fans and had an amusing confrontation with the duo.

In the clip that's currently making the rounds on social media, Rollins can be seen yelling "I'm not scared" at the two boys. One of the kids tried to intimidate Rollins by showing him his fist. Rollins seemed taken aback by the same and immediately approached (in-character) security personnel to complain about the kid. The clip ended with Riddle having a heartfelt interaction with the kids. Check out the video below:

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' feud recently reached its epic finale

Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, earlier this year. He picked up a massive win over Seth Rollins on The Show of Shows, but their rivalry had just begun. They faced each other again at WrestleMania Backlash and Rhodes emerged victorious this time as well. Their third encounter took place inside Hell In A Cell, with an injured Rhodes defeating Rollins again in the performance of a lifetime.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Rollins launched a brutal attack on an already injured Rhodes. The American Nightmare will be out of action for about nine months due to his injury.

Cody Rhodes' fans aren't happy with Rollins' actions. The two kids at the Cape Girardeau live event didn't hold back while letting Rollins know what they thought of him. Rollins is a seasoned veteran of the squared circle and knows how to rile up fans as a bad guy. Now that his feud with Cody Rhodes has finally come to an end, one wonders what's next for him on the main roster.

