WATCH: Seth Rollins stops his emotional speech for LA Knight 'Yeah moment' after WWE NXT goes off the air

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins addressed NXT fans after the show went off the air but stopped mid-way when he heard LA Knight's signature 'Yeah!' from the crowd.

Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line this week against Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Gold Rush. The Architect successfully defended his title but was subjected to a brutal surprise attack from Finn Balor in the show's closing minute.

After the show went off the air, Rollins delivered a speech to fans in the arena and shared his gratitude for everyone's continued support. He also hailed NXT for making him who he is, crediting his initial run on the former black-and-gold brand for his main roster success.

During his speech, Rollins paused for the crowd's response, and fans hit back with 'Yeah!' in typical LA Knight fashion. The champion briefly acknowledged the response and chuckled before imitating Knight's 'Yeah!'

A fan shared the clip from his speech where Seth Rollins stopped and repeated LA Knight's 'Yeah!' as he acknowledged the SmackDown Superstar's growing popularity. You can watch the video below:

Rollins also thanked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams for saving him from Finn Balor's vicious assault. The Prince would have hit the champion with a brutal Coup de Grace before leaving if not for the NXT Champion and his ally.

WWE fans hail Seth Rollins for taking a step back to acknowledge LA Knight

The WWE Universe is in awe of Seth Rollins for his actions post-NXT. While it may not appear much at the surface level, The Architect could work wonders for LA Knight's growing reputation.

Fans hailed the champion for subtly promoting other talents, with many stating that this is why Rollins gets his plaudits. Below are some of the best reactions to Rollins joining in on LA Knight's "Yeah!" brigade:

LA Knight is set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and is the top favorite to win the seven-man battle. WWE fans believe he is the most interesting new character on the roster, and he could have a fun run with the MITB briefcase.

