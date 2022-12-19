[WATCH] Seth Rollins throws a trash can at top superstar during WWE live event

Seth Rollins threw a trash can at Austin Theory during a recent WWE live event in Rochester.

Rollins took on Austin Theory in a singles match for the WWE United States Championship at the Rochester live event on December 18, 2022. At one point during the contest, The Visionary and Theory exited the ring and began brawling right amidst the capacity crowd.

To everyone's surprise, Seth Rollins got hold of a large trash can and threw it at an unsuspecting Theory. The move garnered quite a loud reaction from fans in attendance. Check out a clip highlighting the moment, as well as Rollins' tweet about the same:

How did Twitter react to Seth Rollins throwing a trash can at Theory?

People in attendance at the live event had a hearty laugh over Rollins throwing a trash can at Theory. Meanwhile, Wrestling Twitter supported Rollins' actions as well, judging by the reactions that his tweet received. Check out some of the responses below:

Seth Rollins isn't exactly a fan of Austin Theory. The two WWE Superstars have been facing each other on a regular basis at WWE's house shows lately, with the United States Championship on the line. Rollins lost the title to Theory in a Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series WarGames. The in-ring veteran has been trying to win the coveted belt back ever since.

Rollins will have another shot at Theory's belt in the near future. He secured the opportunity by defeating Bobby Lashley in a #1 contenders match on WWE RAW. Here's what Theory had to say about battling Rollins again on WWE TV:

“He’s got an opportunity to try to take my United States Championship. But let’s be honest Seth, you wanna look me dead in the eyes and you wanna call me a kid? No, I’m not a kid, I am a two-time United States Champion. The champion that you won, the champion that you wanna dethrone and the champion that you can’t stop. Because like I said before I even held this championship, anybody that wants to step up is getting put down and sent home. And that’s all day, and that is what’s gonna happen to you, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.” [H/T Clutch Points]

It remains to be seen if Rollins manages to dethrone Theory for the title when they finally meet again. Meanwhile, Rollins is seemingly having the time of his life embarrassing Theory at WWE's house shows.

