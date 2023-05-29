Shawn Michaels has become one of the biggest names backstage in WWE. As the person in charge of NXT, he has to guide the creative for the brand to develop young superstars. Tonight, one of the top young names in WWE won a title, and Michaels greeted her warmly backstage.

At the NXT Battleground event, Tiffany Stratton faced Lyra Valyria in the finals to crown the new NXT Women's Champion. This was her first-ever title win. Thanks to the title being vacated by Indi Hartwell, the eight-person tournament saw her defeat the likes of Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez on her way to the final.

Seeing her win the title, Shawn Michaels was quite pleased, and when she went backstage, he gave her a hug, congratulating her on the win. He appeared very proud of her achievements.

The young star has been on the cusp of breaking through for a while, and her win here pushed her over the edge. The company also appeared to be behind her throughout the night, airing video packages for her, one of which even featured Mandy Rose.

Now that she's champion, it's up to her to prove that she's more than capable of taking the next step.

Do you think Shawn Michaels has big plans for Tiffany Stratton's title run? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

