Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has not been a part of WWE in any fashion since her release. However, tonight's NXT Battleground show caught fans by surprise as she was featured in a video package.

WWE released Mandy Rose on December 14, 2022, after it came out that she was featuring herself in controversial premium content. She lost her NXT Women's Title the previous night, seeing her title reign come to an end at 413 days.

The reason for her release was reported to be the premium content. Some of the images did not fit with the promotion's moral code, and that was one of the reasons WWE felt it necessary to part ways with her.

Since then, she has been avoided on all WWE content, almost never mentioned at all. However, tonight she was featured during a video package with Tiffany Stratton.

WWE was hyping up Tiffany Stratton ahead of her match for the vacant NXT Women's Championship at WWE Battleground when suddenly, Mandy Rose was seen as part of the video package. While it was only for a moment, fans noticed it and posted about it on Twitter.

This comes only days after Rose uploaded a picture with Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Jacy Jayne in what appeared to be a reunion.

