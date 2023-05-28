Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose reunites with popular NXT Superstars and former tag team partner

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently reunited with her former tag team partner Jacy Jayne and fellow NXT stars Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

On the 7 of February 2023, during a Ding Dong, Hello! segment of Bayley's show, Jacy turned on her stablemate, Gigi Dolin, thus ending Toxic Attraction. At the NXT Roadblock, Dolin was successful at defeating Jayne.

Jade took on Roxanne Perez at Halloween Havoc, and the former lost the match in a Weapons Wild match. Cora Jade further battled Fallon Henley in the first round of the NXT Women's Championship tournament but eventually lost to Lyra Valkyria.

Taking to social media, Rose uploaded a photo alongside her former NXT colleagues, Jayne, Cora, and Perez, as the stars seemed to reunite after a long time.

Mike Chioda said Mandy Rose was released from WWE for being too hot

Wrestling veteran Mike Chioda stated that the former NXT Women's Champion was released from WWE for being too hot.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Chioda mentioned that Rose was very similar to Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler in terms of her style.

The veteran added that Mandy matched WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' work ability and claimed that Rose was released for being hot.

"She [Mandy Rose] could definitely be a Torrie Wilson type of style, and really I love Torrie Wilson; she was a great gal. But Mandy Rose's work ability as far as in-ring ability is considered is a lot better than Torrie Wilson's and Stacy Keibler's. She could have been like Trish Stratus even up there. But unfortunately, WWE released Mandy. I think she was so hot WWE had to fire her," said Mike Chioda.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez.

