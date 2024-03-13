Watch: Shawn Spears survives WWE NXT beatdown in comeback match

The successful WWE comeback of Shawn Spears continued tonight as he picked up a big win on The Road to Stand & Deliver IV.

Spears returned to WWE on the February 27 episode of NXT after spending the past few years with AEW. The 43-year-old attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair and delivered a heel promo. The Chairman returned to the ring at Roadblock 2024, squashing newcomer Uriah Connors.

Tonight's post-Roadblock edition of NXT featured Spears vs. Holland. At one point, the former Brawling Brute member snapped and destroyed Spears as fans cheered.

The UK grappler chokeslammed Spears from one announce table through the other for another big pop from the WWE Universe.

Holland then brought The Chairman's chair into the ring, but the referee tossed it away. After a pinfall attempt, Spears dropped Holland head-first onto the chair to get the pin and win the match. The segment ended with Spears chanting, "I did it..." while clutching his chair at ringside.

Spears recently issued ominous comments on his new look and character, which includes a dark mask. His new NXT entrance features a shot of the former Pinnacle member sitting with his chair.

