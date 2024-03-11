Shawn Spears sends cryptic message following WWE return

The WWE locker rooms have been put on notice after Shawn Spears just issued a dark message. The veteran star has taken on a new persona.

Spears left AEW last year and returned to his former employer on the February 27 edition of NXT. The former Tye Dillinger attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair and then cut a promo, as fans reacted positively. He returned to the ring last Tuesday on the NXT Roadblock special, defeating Uriah Connors in just over a minute. This was the NXT TV debut for Connors, who is also known as Brogan Finlay and is the youngest son of veteran wrestling legend and WWE Performance Center Coach, Fit Finlay.

The Chairman took to Instagram today to post a photo of his new gear from a recent backstage photo shoot at the Performance Center. He captioned the post with an ominous warning for the rest of the roster. Spears used the '#DarkPassenger' hashtag, which could be a reference to the name given to the inner burden caused by childhood trauma that serial killer Dexter Morgan deals with on the hit Showtime show Dexter.

"He comes for us all. #DarkPassenger," Shawn Spears wrote with hashtags and the photo.

Spears credited photographer Andrea Kellaway for the backstage photo. He chose an eerie theme song for the post - 'Michael's Finale' by Alan Howarth, released in 1988, better known as Michael Myers' murder music.

The countdown to Stand & Deliver IV will continue as this week's WWE NXT episode features fallout from last Tuesday's Roadblock 2024 special.

Oba Femi will wrestle his first TV match since the win over Lexis King in mid-February. He will defend the NXT North American Championship against Brooks Jensen.

Below is the current line-up for Tuesday:

Arianna Grace vs. Gigi Dolin

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

Thea Hail and a mystery partner vs. Kiana James and Izzi Dame

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends against Brooks Jensen

