WWE debutant who lost to Shawn Spears in 73 seconds is former US Champion's son

The wrestler who lost to Shawn Spears in a matter of seconds at NXT Roadblock tonight is a popular veteran's son.

At NXT Roadblock tonight, Shawn Spears met the debuting Uriah Connors in a singles match. It took Shawn Spears just over a minute to dispose of Connors.

Connors shared a tweet shortly after, making a bold statement:

For those unaware, Connors is the son of former WWE Superstar and current trainer, Fit Finlay. The legend later reposted Connors' tweet as can be seen HERE. Connors is Finlay's youngest son and used to go by the moniker of Brogan Finlay previously before undergoing a name change in NXT.

Finlay's oldest son David spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps last year and revealed that Brogan had signed a deal with NXT.

“I guess we got my dad [Dave Finlay] as an option, the old wise man in this day and age. I wouldn’t want to be on his bad side, still. We got my little brother [Brogan], who actually just signed to NXT. I’d probably go with my dad. I’ll take experience over youth. I would go with the old man," Finlay said.

It remains to be seen how Brogan fares on WWE NXT. Fans are quite excited to see what's next for him following his bold tweet tonight.

