Major fourth generation star signed to WWE; debut expected soon

WWE has signed another member of a legendary pro wrestling family, and it's believed that fans will see their official arrival soon.

Brogan Finlay is the son of David "Fit" Finlay. The 21-year-old had earlier participated in a WWE tryout at the Performance Center in mid-September. It was revealed days later that the company had offered Finlay, and few others, a contract to be a part of the next class of recruits. Since then, the signing has been confirmed as The Bruiser was back at the Performance Center in November.

Finlay, also known as The Future, is the younger brother of NJPW star David Finlay III. Speaking with Desert Island Graps, The Celtic Prince recently confirmed that WWE has signed his brother. David the Third was asked which member of his family would be a good addition to The Bullet Club.

"I guess we got my dad [Dave Finlay] as an option, the old wise man in this day and age. I wouldn’t want to be on his bad side still. We got my little brother [Brogan], who actually just signed to NXT. I’d probably go with my dad. I’ll take experience over youth. I would go with the old man," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

It's believed that Brogan could make his NXT debut in the next month or so as an official member of the January 2024 Performance Center Class of recruits. The signing of The Heartbreak Killer will make this next group a historic class.

Is another Finlay headed to WWE?

David "Fit" Finlay made his name in the UK and other European countries, but came to WCW in 1996. He then debuted for WWE in 2001 when they purchased their rival. He has wrestled from 1974-2012 and held more than 20 championships.

Fit currently works as an Assistant Coach and trainer at the Performance Center. There has been some speculation on David Finlay III possibly joining his father in WWE, but he recently stated he had unfinished NJPW business. In the aforementioned interview, the leader of The Bullet Club said he was proud of his younger brother, and was then asked about WWE talks.

"My only contact is my dad, my only contact needs to be my dad. On one hand, it’s never been talked about officially, but on the other hand, about every other time I go over for dinner, it gets talked about. He’s like, ‘You could come work with me.’ When I’ve accomplished all I need to accomplish in Japan, maybe I’ll entertain the option. But for right now, I got an IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to win and make world-famous," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Natalya and Tyson Kidd were recently training with the sons of Fit Finlay.

The Finlay Family also includes a female wrestler as Fit's 22-year-old daughter previously won an amateur championship at college in Georgia. His father and grandfather were also pro wrestlers, and his sister was a referee.

