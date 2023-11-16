Fourth Generation wrestler at Performance Center ahead of reported WWE signing

Fourth-generation pro wrestler Brogan Finlay is one step closer to beginning his journey with WWE after impressing officials in his recent tryout.

Finlay, the son of WWE Legend Dave "Fit" Finlay, participated in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, back in mid-September. It was revealed just days later that the company had offered Finlay, and others, a contract to be a part of the next class of Performance Center recruits.

While Finlay's signing has not been confirmed, the 21-year-old was back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on whether Finlay was working out in the ring, but it's likely that he was getting a head start before the next Performance Center Class is announced in January. Brogan's legendary father works as an Assistant Coach and trainer at the WWE Performance Center, while his older brother is known to fans as NJPW star David Finlay III.

Brogan Finlay finishing up with indie promotions including GCW

"The Heartbreak Killer" finished up with GCW on November 5th at their "Si Or No" event from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. After losing a singles match to Tony Deppen, Finlay announced that this was his final match for Game Changer Wrestling.

He was then attacked by Jacob Fatu until officials stopped the assault. On his way to the back, Finlay stopped to say goodbye to the GCW crowd as they responded with a “Thank you, Brogan!” chant. He is expected to wrap up all indie commitments before January.

Finlay began his pro wrestling career in 2020 as a student at the WWA4 Pro Wrestling School in Atlanta, which is operated by AEW star AR Fox. Finlay's in-ring debut came in early 2021, then his first big match came at ACTION’s 3rd Anniversary show on April 16, 2021, as he was defeated by WWA4 rival Bobby Flaco.

Brogan Finlay continued his rookie tour in 2021, with stops in Beyond Wrestling and NJPW Strong, and since then he has made a name for himself with matches in GCW, Black Label Pro, and IWTV, among others, including additional NJPW Strong dates.

The next WWE Performance Center Class is expected to be announced in January. It was revealed that Jay Malachi was also at the Performance Center in Orlando this week ahead of his reported signing. You can read fan reactions to Malachi's signing by clicking here. The WWE signing of Brogan Finlay will make the January Class of recruits a historic one.

