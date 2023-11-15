"Well done HHH," "Great signing" - Fans go berserk as WWE reportedly inks a deal with former AEW talent

Fans are buzzing following the news of former AEW talent Jay Malachi being spotted at the WWE Performance Center, sparking rumors of a potential deal with the promotion.

It was reported that Malachi, along with some other notable names, participated in a recent tryout at the Performance Center, and were subsequently offered contracts with NXT. However, the Stamford-based promotion has yet to make an official announcement regarding these signings, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation.

Among those offered a contract alongside Malachi was Brogan Finlay, whose father is former WWE Superstar Fit Finlay, who was also a trainer and assistant coach for the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans are excited to see Jay Malachi in WWE, as he had made a name for himself by competing in various promotions such as CZW, West Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. He has made several appearances in Tony Khan's promotion, with the most recent one being in February.

Excitement reached fever pitch on Twitter as fans expressed their reactions to Jay Malachi's potential move to WWE. Many are thrilled at the prospect of seeing Malachi in the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

Of late, it looks like Tony Khan has been losing several stars to Triple H, such as Jade Cargill, Brian Pillman Jr., and now Jay Malachi. Only time will tell what Tony's response would be.

AEW President Tony Khan took a shot at Triple H

Facing some of its strongest competition a month ago, Dynamite aired directly alongside a loaded episode of WWE NXT that looked intent on achieving its highest rating ever.

Ahead of the show, both promotions announced that the first 30 minutes of their broadcasts will run commercial-free, and AEW will also feature a ten-minute overrun to help them in ratings.

It was also reported that Triple H and Shawn Michaels were looking to send a message to Tony Khan, as he still had a “long way to go” in terms of competition.

Reacting to this, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter, calling out the members of DX, and urging them to watch Title Tuesday. Along with his message was an image featuring the words "Bald A**hole." Check out the tweet here.

Tony Khan didn't stop there, he even took a shot at WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. When a fan expressed disinterest in watching Dynamite, Khan did not hold back in his reply to that particular fan, taking a massive dig at Vince, who has recently faced various allegations.

