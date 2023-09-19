WWE could make history with latest Performance Center class

WWE will be conducting tryouts at its Performance Center in Florida. A fourth-generation wrestler is set to participate in the trials. If things go well, we might witness history being created in NXT.

The company is constantly looking for young talents who can be polished into future Hall of Famers. The trials at the WWE Performance Center play a vital role in this process. The most recent tryouts were conducted in Detroit before SummerSlam 2023 in August.

According to PWInsider, the Performance Center in Florida will host tryouts later this week. They have also mentioned that Brogan Finlay is the only contestant to be confirmed as of now. Brogan is a fourth-generation wrestler who has been active in the Southern independent scene since 2021. He is the son of Dave "Fit" Finlay. His brother, David Finlay, is currently working in NJPW.

If Brogan Finlay passes the trial, he'll join NXT. He will be the second fourth-generation talent on the NXT roster alongside The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine. This will be the first time we will see two fourth-generation superstars on a WWE Roster.

Ava Raine joined NXT in April this year to become the first-ever fourth-generation superstar to compete in the Stamford-based company. If Brogan Finlay follows suit, we will have two of them do so within the same year.

Are there any other fourth-generation WWE Superstars?

Since the Anoa'i family lineage runs deep, many consider The Usos to be fourth-generation superstars. This is, however, not the case. Technically, The Usos are only second-generation superstars. Their father, Rikishi, is a Hall of Famer, but their grandfather didn't wrestle at all. Their brother, Solo Sikoa, and cousin, Roman Reigns, are also second-generation talents.

The Finlay family is the only one competing with the Samoan family in terms of lineage. Who do you think will have a fourth-generation superstar on the main roster first?