[Watch] "I will be resurrected" - Shinsuke Nakamura reacts to prank by fellow WWE Superstar

Shinsuke Nakamura fell victim to a funny prank on social media this week.

The King of Strong Style has had a career of mixed fortunes on the WWE main roster since being called up from the black and gold brand of NXT in 2017. But at least he's never been cut in half.

A video emerged this week on social media of recently returning superstar Bayley, seemingly discovering the bottom half of Nakamura's body at the WWE Performance Center. The post garnered a hilarious reaction online.

Nakamura saw the video and took everything in stride. Tweeting out:

"*Facepalm emoji* Someone killed me. But I will be resurrected...," Shinsuke Nakamura wrote.

Will Shinsuke Nakamura's push in WWE change with Triple H in charge?

During Shinsuke Nakamura's short time as part of the black and gold era of WWE NXT, he was treated like a main event player and was even a two-time NXT Champion. It was very clear that Triple H was a big fan of the King of Strong Style.

Since Nakamura's call-up to the main roster, his career trajectory has been up and down at best. While he did win the Royal Rumble in 2018, he failed to capture the WWE Championship against AJ Styles later that year.

It was believed that he would potentially challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, but the match didn't end up taking place. With Triple H in charge, the WWE Universe has been fairly optimistic online that we might see a renewed interest in Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown going forward.

Based on the renewed push of Ciampa and Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW, there's certainly a good chance that this could happen.

