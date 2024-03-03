[WATCH] Six top WWE Superstars hilariously chase each other around the ring during their match at Road To WrestleMania Live Event

The Road to WrestleMania XL kicked off at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when the top champions of WWE learned who their opponents at The Show of Shows would be. After the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, the narrative became more clear as the contenders for top titles were finally revealed. In the build-up to the yearly spectacle, the Stamford-based promotion has been hosting live events across the country. At one such event, six top WWE Superstars were seen chasing each other around the ring.

At the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton to become the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Additionally, at the premium live event in Perth, Australia, The Kabuki Warriors defeated the team of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae and retained their Women's Tag Team Championship.

During WWE's Road To WrestleMania Live Event, IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors took on the team of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. It looked like the trio of Lynch, Belair, and Naomi had buried the hatchet since the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event as they engaged in a fun handshake before the match kicked off. However, the most entertaining part of the match saw all six competitors chase each other around the ring.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania XL remains to be seen.

What matches are confirmed for WrestleMania XL so far? Analyzing the clues

This year's WrestleMania is shaping up to be the biggest event in recent history. Among the confirmed matches for the show, the WWE Universe will witness Drew McIntyre challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes will look to finish his story when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY will have her hands full when she faces Bayley in a title match at The Show of Shows. Moreover, Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. However, a match that has not been confirmed yet but is most likely to happen is a tag team match involving Roman Reigns and The Rock against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Are you excited about WrestleMania XL? Sound off!