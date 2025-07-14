[WATCH]  Slight botch occurs during Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Evolution 2025

It was pandemonium in the main event of WWE Evolution 2025 as Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new Women's World Champion. There was seemingly a slight botch as the cash-in was happening that went unnoticed.
WWE fans are now on cloud nine after an incredible premium live event, Evolution 2025. The card delivered beyond people's expectations, as there was criticism over the sudden build-up. Even Trish Stratus, who was admittedly critical of her own match's build-up, crushed it with an unforgettable performance even in defeat.
Naomi surprised everyone by cashing in her MITB briefcase. In the heat of the moment during the cash-in, the bell rang as Alicia Taylor was about to make the announcement, and the MITB holder was about to smash the briefcase on IYO SKY's head. You can see in the video below that there was a slightly awkward botch as she pulled back from hitting Iyo Sky:
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Once Alicia Taylor made the announcement, Naomi didn't hold back at all and smashed Iyo Sky's head. She proceeded to throw Rhea Ripley out of the ring and hit the springboard split-leg moonsault on the Champion to dethrone her and win the title.
For Rhea Ripley, it means that she still hasn't gotten a win over IYO SKY.
After WWE Evolution went off the air, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY embraced in an emotional moment.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!