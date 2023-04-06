[WATCH] Snoop Dogg gifts The Undertaker and Michelle McCool a present at WrestleMania 39

Snoop Dogg and The Undertaker met backstage at WrestleMania 39. In a behind-the-scenes video from the event, the rapper is seen sharing a heartfelt gift with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania. Even though The Phenom has not wrestled a match in two years, fans expect to see him in every edition of the Show of Shows. The Hall of Famer's last match was at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match.

The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, was one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. She was in the first row enjoying the show when her music hit, and she made her way through the crowd to eliminate Tamina from the match.

In a video on WWE's YouTube channel, Snoop Dogg is seen approaching The Undertaker and his wife with red boxes. While handing them over, Dogg called the couple King and Queen, respectively, asking them to open the boxes.

The boxes contained custom-made dog tags for The Deadman and Michelle McCool. Dogg called the duo 'family' and was pleased to see them accepting the gifts and thanking him.

The segment can be viewed from 3:31 to 4:00 in the video below:

What did Snoop Dogg do at WrestleMania 39?

Snoop Dogg was the co-host of WrestleMania 39, along with The Miz. The WWE Hall of Famer welcomed the crowd and rode alongside Rey Mysterio to his match against Dominik.

Night Two of WrestleMania saw Shane McMahon get injured during his impromptu match against The Miz. The hip-hop star decided to get into the ring and battle The Miz.

Snoop Dogg hit The Miz with his version of The People's Elbow, pinning the two-time Grand Slam Champion for the win. At the time, the WWE Universe was confused, but when people realized what he did, they took to Twitter to shower him with praise and appreciation.

