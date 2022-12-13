WATCH: "Something else could burn worse" - Rhea Ripley slaps WWE Superstar while 25-year-old wrestler gets treated by medic

Rhea Ripley had a mixed night on WWE RAW this week, which ended with her slapping Damian Priest in frustration at a comment he made.

During RAW, Ripley got a major win over Asuka. This came after both failed to qualify for the No.1 Contender's Match for the RAW Women's Championship last week. While she won, it was not without help. Dominik Mysterio created a distraction on the apron, which led to Asuka spraying him with the Blue Mist. This was enough for Ripley to take advantage and pin the Empress.

Backstage, when Dominik was treated by a WWE medic for his eyes, while he repeatedly said, "Mommy, it burns," his Judgment Day compatriots were by his side. Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor tried to comfort him, but when prompted to say something, Priest's comment didn't help.

"Something else could burn worse!" he said, heavily implying a different sort of disease.

Ripley, who was already stressed seeing Dominik in pain, didn't find the remark to be funny and slapped him across the hand.

You can see a clip of this part of the interaction below:

Asuka appeared quite different in her match with Rhea Ripley tonight

Despite Asuka losing to Rhea Ripley, she appears to be undergoing some change in character. She recently lost quite a few matches, so she seemed more serious during this week's RAW.

She didn't even wear the usual face paint she dons on her way to the ring. Some fans commented on it as well, noting how she looked completely different without the face paint and calling it spooky.

Whether this is the beginning of a heel turn or just a different version of the Empress cannot be determined yet.

However, if things continue, this could showcase the birth of a very different superstar.

