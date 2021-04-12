WATCH: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt pays a heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee at WrestleMania 37

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 kicked off with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt taking on Randy Orton, in what was one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend.

After appearing with a new burnt look on his return at WWE Fastlane 2021, The Fiend miraculously turned back to his former avatar tonight at WrestleMania 37.

The WWE Universe was expecting a special entrance for The Fiend and that's exactly what they got. Alexa Bliss summoned the demonic alter ego of Bray Wyatt from a giant Jack in the Box. The Fiend immediately took control of the match as he dived on Randy Orton from the box.

During the match, The Fiend put his hands on his mouth and extended them out saying "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah," paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee. Formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, Wyatt and Lee were very close in real life.

The Fiend paying tribute to Luke Harper you gotta love it YEAHYEAHYEAHYEAH!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FNk31I4rlE — DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) April 12, 2021

Brodie Lee passed away last year in December due to a non-COVID lung-related issue. Several WWE Superstars paid tribute to him on the RAW and SmackDown after his unfortunate passing. This was Bray Wyatt's first match since Brodie Lee's passing.

The Fiend with that beautiful Brodie Lee tribute! Yeah Yeah Yeah!#WrestleMania37 pic.twitter.com/PJ9Xzv2NSH — TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) April 12, 2021

What happened at WrestleMania 37 in "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton's match?

The general expectation was for The Fiend to emerge victorious at WrestleMania 37 and take revenge from Randy Orton, ultimately ending their month-long feud. However, that was not the case as the match ended in the most bizarre way, with Alexa Bliss seemingly costing him his match.

When The Fiend was just about to finish the match, Bliss appeared on top of the giant box at ringside with black liquid pouring down her head.

Advertisement

This distracted The Fiend and Randy Orton took advantage by delivering an RKO before pinning him. After the match, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss had a staredown before the lights went out and they both disappeared.

Comment down below and let us know your thoughts on the end of this match.