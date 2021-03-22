WATCH: The Fiend returns at WWE Fastlane with a new look

The Fiend Bray Wyatt returned tonight at WWE Fastlane with a brand new look, helping Alexa Bliss score a pinfall victory over Randy Orton in the process. The "match" between Orton and Bliss was a spectacle, to be sure. It featuring a cinematic setting with moonlighting, fire, and falling stage lights.

The finish saw Bray Wyatt emerge from under the ring behind Orton, completely torched and grotesque. He grabbed Orton's leg and eventually hit him with Sister Abigail to secure the victory for Bliss.

This gives WWE a few weeks to build The Fiend's match with Orton at WrestleMania now that both are back on TV. It certainly seems like their bout will be another cinematic match similar to his outing with John Cena last year at the Show Of Shows. However, it hasn't been fully confirmed.

The Fiend has some Freddy Krueger vibes with his new look

The Fiend's new look had a lot of resemblance to the famous horror character from the A Nightmare at Elm Street franchise, Freddie Kruger.

Much talk will be made over the avatar during the next few days. The WWE Universe is speculating whether this new look is permanent or if it's just a one-time thing. It seems that we will get an answer during the upcoming episode of RAW.

Nevertheless, tonight was certainly a moment that the WWE Universe will remember for quite some time. The storyline between Orton and The Fiend has been months in the making, and a proper payoff at WrestleMania should be good for both individuals.

Monday Night RAW will certainly be interesting tomorrow, and if you're a fan of The Fiend Bray Wyatt, there is no way you won't be tuning in.

What do you think of The Fiend's new look? Will it give you nightmares tonight? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.