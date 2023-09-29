[WATCH] The Great Khali burns his hand after cooking pan catches fire

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali recently shared a clip in which he can be seen burning his hand in his restaurant's kitchen.

Khali was recently seen at the 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India. He also hinted at returning to the ring for one last match.

The Great Khali regularly shares updates with his fans on his official Instagram handle. In one of his latest posts, the veteran was seen trying to cook at his own restaurant, but things went awry pretty quickly. The utensil suddenly caught fire and burst into flames. The WWE legend was seen writhing in pain before throwing the pan on the floor.

You can check out The Great Khali's Instagram post below:

"The great khali dhaba. The Great Khali is cooking. Don’t try at home. You need to be very experienced to do that.😜😜"

The Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021

Khali is a former World Heavyweight Champion. He also came pretty close to defeating John Cena to win the WWE Championship back in the day. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 for his contributions to the company and the business.

Khali's dominant debut in 2006 saw him put down The Undertaker himself. Here is what he said about his big debut while chatting with Rewind Recap Relive:

"Vince said, 'I want to make your debut,' but he didn't say who is my opponent. He gives me a call and says, 'come to TV after WrestleMania.' Same day, Michael Hayes said, 'You have a big day. You need to go out during Mark Henry and fighting and you need to 'Kill the The Undertaker.' I was so happy. 'He tried to explain and Vince said, 'Yes! Kill him hard! Not easy.' That moment was really great. All the world knew who was Great Khali. I want to thank Vince McMahon and WWE for making Great Khali. I appreciate Vince McMahon and WWE." (H/T Fightful )

Khali has left his fans excited with his big announcement at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. It remains to be seen if he ends up stepping back into the squared circle somewhere down the line.

