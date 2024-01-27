[WATCH] The Great Khali introduces 26-year-old star who's taller than him

The Great Khali just introduced a young guy to his fans on Instagram, teasing that he could become a top star in the future.

Khali has been retired from WWE for quite some time now. He made an appearance at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 event last year and teased an in-ring return for one final match.

The Great Khali has been running his own pro wrestling academy for quite some time now. He regularly shares updates with his fans on his official Instagram handle. In his latest post, Khali can be seen posing with a guy who's visibly taller than him. Khali asked him his age, and the guy stated that he was 26 years old. The WWE legend then hinted that the youngster could become a top name in the future.

The Great Khali always wanted to start an academy in India

Khali made a name for himself during his stint as a WWE Superstar. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion and was insanely popular among Indian fans back then. He had a chat with WWE Now India back in 2022 and revealed that it was his dream to open a wrestling school in India.

"It was my dream to start an academy in India. Since I was a wrestler myself, I did not want to be the last wrestler from India to join WWE. I wanted more young wrestlers from India to go to WWE to make India proud. I had a very hard time when I started my journey. Going from India, getting a visa in the US, finding a good academy to get trained. It was a tough path for me. I also did not have much money. So it was my dream from that time. I went to the US in 2000. My dream was to remove all these barriers and perils for the next generation. So I always had in mind that if I could become something credible, I will create a wrestling academy in India to give youngsters a platform to achieve their dreams." [H/T ITN WWE]

It remains to be seen if the unnamed guy posing with Khali decides to pursue a career as a pro wrestler in the near future. He certainly has the look that one needs to garner fans' attention.

