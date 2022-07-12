Watch: The Great Khali involved in a heated altercation

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali engaged in a heated argument with staff at a toll plaza in Ludhiana, in a video that's currently going viral on Twitter.

The Great Khali (aka Dalip Singh Rana) made a name for himself in WWE and is a former World Heavyweight Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

The former WWE Superstar recently made news when he clashed with personnel at a toll plaza in Ludhiana, India. In the video, a toll plaza member can be heard claiming that Khali slapped one of his colleagues. This led to a heated argument between Khali and the toll plaza staff.

The WWE veteran later spoke with The Indian Express and shared his side of the story. As per Khali, the staff at the toll plaza forced him to take pictures with them.

“They cannot force or blackmail me to get photos clicked. I wouldn’t have denied had they requested politely but they were rude. They said they won’t let me cross the toll till I won’t let them click photos with all of them. When I refused to pose with them, they started blackmailing and misbehaving. They also hurled abuses on me." [H/T The Indian Express]

The Great Khali denied the allegations that the toll plaza staff made against him

While speaking with The Indian Express, Khali made it clear that he didn't slap anyone, as was alleged by the toll plaza staff. He bluntly stated that he's a celebrity and asked whether a celeb can slap anyone. According to Khali, he got out of the car and asked them to remove the barrier after they began misbehaving with him.

Khali's altercation with the staff at the toll plaza is currently going viral on social media. As of this moment, no complaints have been made from either side. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the incident.

