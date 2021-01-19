Watch: The Miz mocks and sends a message to Goldberg and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was advertised to appear on tonight's Monday Night RAW episode as a guest on the Dirt Sheet, hosted by John Morrison and Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz.

As it turned out, it was not Goldberg but his parody character Gillberg who appeared on RAW. If that was not enough, Miz and Morrison also had a parody character of WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

In what was a weird segment, The Miz mocked both Goldberg and Drew McIntyre. He sent a message to both of them by claiming that both of them will lose at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 as he will cash-in his Money in the Bank contract.

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble; could The Miz play spoilsport?

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title against Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021 later this month. At RAW Legends Night, Goldberg returned and challenged McIntyre for his WWE title. Last week, the WWE Champion accepted the challenge, making the match official.

It will be interesting to see which of them walks out of Royal Rumble with the WWE title around their waist. The Miz has made his intentions clear tonight. He is coming for the WWE title and could very well cash-in at the PPV. It should also be noted that The Miz has officially entered the men's Royal Rumble match.